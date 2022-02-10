SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested Thursday and is facing child rape charges.
West Springfield Police told Western Mass News that their investigation of Carlos Casillas began back in October of last year and focusing on his alleged activities involving several underage girls across the area.
Casillas has been charged with rape of a child (+10 year age difference) and enticing a child under 16 years of age.
Anyone who may have information about Casillas and his association with underage females is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.
