STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police Troopers arrested a man for operating a car while allegedly speeding and trafficking cocaine.
At 6 p.m Wednesday, Trooper Tyler Hopkins and his Field Training Officer, Trooper Christopher Keane, was conducting speed enforcement on I-84.
While this enforcement was underway, they arrived near Exit 3A where they reportedly saw a vehicle speeding past them.
They successfully pulled over David Baez-Vega, 28, of Springfield and upon further investigation, they were able to build probable cause and receive consent to search the vehicle.
After the search, they were able to discover that Baez-Vega was allegedly concealing over one kilogram of a substance believed to be cocaine, tightly wrapped in plastic.
The driver was immediately placed under arrest and his vehicle was towed from the scene after a thorough search.
Baez-Vega was then transported to the State Police barracks in Sturbridge and placed at a set bail of $2,500.
He was arraigned in Dudley District Court on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine and Speeding.
