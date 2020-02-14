SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seized copious amounts of heroin and made an arrest following an investigation into drug distribution in the city.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives conducted a tactical stop of 44-year-old Springfield resident Samuel Lozada's vehicle on Talcott Avenue around 6:00 Thursday night.
The tactical stop was the result of an investigation into heroin distribution out of Lozada's home on the 0-100 block of Worcester Street.
Officials recovered fifty-five bags of heroin as a result of the tactical stop.
Lozada was then placed under arrest.
A search warrant was executed at Lozada's Worcester Street residence, which resulted in the seizure of 119 additional bags of heroin and over $12,000 in cash.
Lozada is expected to appear in court within the coming days where he will be arraigned on one count of possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.
