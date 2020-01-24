SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges following a traffic stop.
Early Friday morning, a trooper on-patrol along East Columbus Avenue in Springfield pulled over a pickup truck that had been traveling down the middle of the road at approximately five to 10 miles per hour, according to Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio.
As the trooper approached the truck, he saw that the passenger compartment was reportedly full of white smoke and had one person inside.
Procopio said that when the driver, identified as 35-year-old Ivan Marrero of Springfield, opened the car window, "a large cloud of smoke and an overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana billowed out."
The trooper then reportedly noticed that Marrero had some fast-food in the truck.
Procopio explained that over the course of the two or three minute conversation with the trooper, Marrero "consumed two entire cheeseburgers and several handfuls of French fries," which struck the trooper as a possible attempt by Marrero to conceal any smells on his breath.
The trooper also reportedly saw a hand-rolled blunt that was still burning in the cup holder. At tha point, Morrero was told to get out the truck and field sobriety tests were performed.
Marrero was placed under arrest after the trooper completed the tests and believed that he was driving under the influence of marijiuana. State Police also reportedly found $2,076 in cash on Marrero while taking him into custody.
State Police noted that a handgun with a 17-round magazine, fully loaded with 9mm ball-style ammunition, was found in a space behind the glove compartment while taking an inventory of the truck at the scene.
The truck was towed to the State Police barracks in Springfield, where it was searched by a K-9 team. Procopio said that a trooper located "a plastic bag containing several individually-wrapped smaller baggies of a white rock substance believed to be crack cocaine, weighing approximately 13 grams total, and nine bundles of wax paper containing a tan powder believed to be heroin" in the same space where the gun had been found.
An investigation by State Police found that Marrero allegedly did not have a license to carry the weapon, had several prior convictions for firearm and drug offenses, and two active restraining orders which ordered him to surrender any firearms in his possession.
Marrero was arrested and charged with:
- OUI Drugs
- Possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute (second offense)
- Possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute (second offense)
- Negligent operation of motor vehicle
- Possess of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Unlawful possession/carrying of a firearm (third offense)
- Firearm violation by a person who has committed three prior violent/drug crimes
- Violation of a firearm surrender order
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Marked Lanes Violation
"The motor vehicle stop led to an arrest of a drugged driver with an unlawfully possessed weapon that he failed to surrender per two protective orders, and the seizure of an unlawfully possessed firearm and narcotics — an outcome that resulted from the combined teamwork of the entire overnight shift out of the State Police Barracks in Springfield and the assistance of an MSP K9 team," Procopio explained.
Bail was set at $20,000. Marrero was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction after not being able to post that bail. His arraignment was scheduled for Friday in Springfield District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.