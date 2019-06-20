Springfield man arrested on drug charges for second time in eight months.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man, arrested back in November of 2018 on drug charges, was taken into custody again on Wednesday evening on similar charges.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh stated that detectives assigned to the department's Strategic Impact Unit were conducting an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs by 32-year-old Abraham Ramos-Febus in the area of Locust Street on Wednesday.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the vicinity of the intersection of Maple Street and Avon Place after witnessing a drug transaction take place.
Walsh says that Ramos-Febus was behind the wheel of the vehicle that had been pulled over, and that Ramos-Febus was found to have a plastic bag containing cocaine on his lap.
He was then taken into police custody.
Upon searching Ramos-Febus' vehicle, officials recovered more than six grams of cocaine and two grams of crack-cocaine.
Ramos-Febus is facing several charges, including possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (cocaine) and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin).
He is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment within the coming days.
This is not the first time Ramos-Febus has been arrested on drug charges.
Walsh added that, back in November of 2018, detectives arrested Ramos-Febus after he was found to be in the possession of over 300 bags of heroin, as well as six grams of cocaine.
He was out on bail at the time of his arrest on Wednesday.
