GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested in Greenfield on various drug charges.
The Greenfield Police Department arrested Hector Nieves, 40, of Springfield Saturday morning.
After a lengthy investigation, detectives from the Greenfield Police Department and the Franklin County Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Armory Street. They were investigating the presence of narcotics.
Nieves was arrested and charged with possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute subsequent offense and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Ashlie Wright, 34, of Greenfield, was also charged in the investigation. She will be summoned to court on charges of possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
