MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Springfield man was arrested on various drug and weapon charges.
The Monson Police Department arrested a Springfield man Friday night.
Police arrested Brandon D. Anderson, of Springfield Friday night around 8 p.m. Anderson was in the process of delivering narcotics to a residence in Monson.
Anderson was charged with:
- Possession of a Class B Drug with intent to distribute
- Possession of a Class B Drug
- Possession of a Dangerous Weapon
There was an open warrant out of Chicopee District Court for Anderson’s arrest. He was held without the right to bail and scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.