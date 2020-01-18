SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An extensive investigation into the illegal distribution of crack-cocaine in the city resulted in the arrest of a Springfield man.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officials had obtained a search warrant for 28-year-old Kashmin Harmon's home on Cornell Street.
Before executing the search warrant, authorities conducted a traffic stop of Harmon's vehicle near the intersection of Catharine and Bay Streets around 11:40 Thursday morning and subsequently arrested Harmon, who had two warrants out for his arrest.
Authorities were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic firearm that was tucked in his pants.
Officials also seized approximately twenty-eight grams of cocaine and crack cocaine and $660 in cash.
Detectives also seized forty-five rounds of ammunition after searching Harmon's residence.
In addition to the two arrest warrants, Harmon was also charged with the following:
- Trafficking cocaine (18-36 grams)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Firearm violation with three-plus violent/drug crimes
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Distribution of a Class B drug (crack cocaine) - subsequent offense
- Distribution of a Class B drug (cocaine) - subsequent offense
Walsh adds that Harmon had been previously convicted of drug distribution and possession of a firearm without a license.
