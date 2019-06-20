Springfield man arrested on drug, illegal firearm charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation into illegal firearms resulted in one arrest and the recovery of a firearm.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Strategic Impact Unit, under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, arrested 19-year-old Springfield Dyvee Spencer inside Emerson Wight Park on Marble Street.
Walsh stated that Spencer was found to be in the possession of a firearm with seventeen rounds of ammunition, as well as eight bags of marijuana and nearly $500 in cash.
Spencer is facing several charges, including possession of a high capacity magazine, violation of a school/park zone, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment within the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.