Springfield man arrested on drug trafficking charge in Webster.

WEBSTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was taken into custody on Tuesday following an investigation into drug trafficking.
According to Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw, on Tuesday, August 20, officers received an anonymous tip that a package containing a kilogram of cocaine was expected to arrive at a residence in town that day.
An investigation, headed by Webster Police Detective Christopher Trainor, led authorities to Granite Street, where they arrested 46-year-old Lisandro Bermudez Negron of Dwight Street in Springfield.
While the circumstances surrounding his arrest remain limited at this time, Chief Shaw stated that, prior to his arrest, Negron has struck a parked vehicle and was involved in a brief struggle with police.
Members of the HIDTA Task Force, the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force, and Mass State Police Air Wing Unit were all called in to assist Webster officials.
Chief Shaw says that officials seized approximately one kilogram of cocaine, which had an estimated value of $30,000.
This is the second time this year Webster Police officials have seized approximately one kilogram of cocaine.
Negron was charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams, and was taken to the Webster Police Department for booking, where he was held on a $5,040 bail until his arraignment in Dudley District Court on Wednesday.
