Authorities have arrested a Springfield man on several drug and weapon charges.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, police went to execute a search warrant on the Ladd Street home of 50-year-old Luis Figueroa.
As officers were about to execute that warrant, they saw Figueroa driving, but police allege he didn't have a valid drivers license.
Figueroa was then pulled over on Hancock Street and placed under arrest.
During a search of Figueroa's home, detectives reportedly seized 310 bags of heroin, a loaded firearm, $6,100 in cash, and additional ammunition.
Walsh added that the gun had been reported stolen in Barnstable.
Figueroa is facing several charges including possession to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent offense), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without an FID, receiving stolen property less than $1,200, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
