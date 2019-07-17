SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest after police allegedly found him with a handgun.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives with the department's Strategic Impact Unit received information that a man, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Pena of Springfield, was carrying a firearm on the 700 block of Liberty Street.
Police responded, located Pena, and took him into custody near Mary Troy Park.
"The firearm he was carrying was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. Detectives also recovered two half-packs of heroin (100 bags total), six oxycodone pills, 3 pills of ecstasy, $480 and six rounds of additional ammunition," Walsh added.
Pena was arrested and has been charged with several weapons-related and drug charges.
