SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after Mass. State Police and Springfield Police executed a search warrant in Springfield.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that Tuesday morning, authorities conducted the search at an apartment on Lionel Benoit Road in Springfield based on an narcotics distribution investigation.
Procopio added that the target of the investigation, identified as 32-year-old Todd Cruzado of Springfield, was an acquaintance of the apartment's occupant.
During a search of the apartment's bedroom, investigators reportedly found a handgun and ammunition, multiple bags of suspected marijuana, suboxone strips, Concerta and Adderall pills, and materials used for packing drugs.
"In the kitchen Troopers and Officers located and seized hundreds of empty glassine baggies, each stamped with the numbers 413, consistent with materials used to package heroin. Also found in the kitchen was an electric grinder with suspected drug residue and $745 cash," Procopio explained.
A search of the vehicle Cruzado was seen driving resulted in the discovery of approximately 80 glassine baggies stamped 'Dunkin Donuts' that were consistent in appearance and packaging to heroin, a digital scale, and more marijuana.
Cruzado was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking on charges including:
- Possession of a firearm without a license to carry (subsequent offense)
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Firearm violation by a person with two prior violent or drug crimes
- Possession of a Class A narcotic (heroin) with intent to distribute (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a Class C narcotic with intent to distribute [Adderall/Concerta] (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a Class D narcotic (marijuana) with intent to distribute, subsequent offense
- Possession of a Class B narcotic [suboxone] (subsequent offense)
- Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Outstanding warrant issued out of Springfield District Court
