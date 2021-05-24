SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested on firearms and drug charges.
Officials arrested Kenneth Watson, 23, of Springfield on Friday.
Around 8:30 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit conducted an illegal firearms investigation. They received information that Watson possessed a loaded firearm illegally.
Watson was located on Summit Street exiting a car. Detectives detained and seized the loaded firearm, $4,000, scaled and plastic bags consistent with the sale of illegal drugs from the car. They also seized marijuana and an additional $370 from Watson when he was placed under arrest.
Watson is charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
