SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One man was arrested Friday for firearm charges in Springfield, police said.
The Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit under the direction of Sgt. Christopher Hitas recovered a firearm, ammunition and shotgun shells after an investigation into illegal activity at a home on Wisteria Street, police said.
James Bennett, 28, of Wisteria Street, was arrested Friday night, police said.
He was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm and possession of ammunition without an FID card. Further details will be released Monday, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.