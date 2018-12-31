SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested on gun and drug charges, police report.
24-year-old, Andres Candelario Jr. was taken into custody by officers Saturday after police say they found various bags of marijuana and cocaine, as well as a loaded illegal gun in his car.
According to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department, Candelario Jr. is facing a number of charges including Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Carrying a Firearm in a Public Way, Possession of a Firearm With a Defaced Serial Number In the Commission of Felony, Possession of a Firearm With a Defaced Serial Number, Possession of Ammunition Without an ID, Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine), Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana), Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Suspended License - Subsequent Offense, Missing Number Plate, Motor Vehicle Lights Violation, and Failure to Notify the RMV of an Address Change.
On Saturday night around 6:15 p.m. Springfield Police say they took Candelario Jr. into custody at the intersection of Plainfield Street and Avocado Street following a traffic stop.
Police allegedly noticed the vehicle he was driving had no front license plate and a defective headlight. They also learned he had a suspended license.
