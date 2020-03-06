SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after he fled from officials and then assaulted an officer.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the vicinity of Bloomfield and Earl Streets around 6:40 Friday morning for a gun call.
Officials also received a report that a brown Honda was seen leaving the area.
Arriving officers were able to quickly locate a car that fit the description of the vehicle they were looking for and conducted a traffic stop of it near Earl and Johnson Streets.
Officials approached the vehicle and observed a male operator, later identified as 29-year-old Springfield resident Joevany Santiago, and two female passengers.
As they continued approaching the vehicle, officers observed Santiago reaching under the seat.
Santiago was then ordered to get out of the car.
He complied, but then ran away upon exiting the vehicle.
Officers were able to catch up to Santiago a short while later and attempted to subdue him.
He then began fighting with officers and was subsequently tased before being taken into custody.
A search of Santiago's vehicle resulted in the seizure of an unspecified firearm.
Santiago is expected to appear in court within the coming days, where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Carrying a firearm without a license (second offense)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Resisting arrest
- Assault and battery on a police officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.