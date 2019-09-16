SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest and a gun has been recovered following a
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Rutland Street and Wilbraham Road around 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a man running with a gun.
K-9 units responded and were able to track to lead investigators to the area of State Street and Andrew Street.
A short time later, police located that man - identified as 22-year-old Samuel Velez-Berrios of Springfield - along the 900 block of State Street.
Walsh said that Velez-Berrios was taken into custody and had a loaded high-capacity firearm on him.
Samuel Velez-Berrios has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a high-capacity magazine or feeding device.
