Springfield man arrested on gun charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday night following an investigation into a stolen firearm.
Springfield Police officials tell us that investigators had received information that 30-year-old Quentin Harris of Springfield was in the possession of an illegal firearm, which was reported stolen out of Lee.
Members of the Springfield Police Detectives Unit, under the direction of Sgt. James Mazza, were able to locate Harris around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday inside a vehicle that was located on Bowdoin Street.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers were able to locate and seize a firearm, which was found on one of the vehicle's floor mats.
Harris was taken into custody and was charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm without a license - subsequent offense
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Receiving stolen property - less than $1,200
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license
He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment within the coming days.
