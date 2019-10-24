Springfield man arrested on gun charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after police say he fired several rounds and struck a nearby building.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, sometime Tuesday afternoon, 20-year-old Springfield resident Julio Nunez allegedly fired multiple shots on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue.
We're told that a nearby building had been struck as a result of the gunfire.
Around 12:30 Thursday afternoon, officers immediately responded to the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue after being notified that Nunez was in the area.
Arriving officers found Nunez and two other men in an alley behind a building located at 66 Fort Pleasant Avenue.
The three individuals saw the officers and proceeded to walk up a set of stairs.
One of the officers was forced to scale a fence and unlock it from the inside so that officials could gain access to the alley.
Springfield officers were able to detain Nunez shortly after.
Nunez is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court tomorrow on the following changes:
- Arrest warrant
- Carrying a firearm without a license (second offense)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
