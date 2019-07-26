Springfield man arrested on gun, drug charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is behind bars after police found him to be in the possession of an illegal, stolen firearm and crack cocaine.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that members of the Department's Narcotics Unit, under the direction of Capt. Brian Keenan, executed a search warrant at 57 Leyfred Terrace around noon on Friday.
Upon searching the residence, officials were able to recover an illegal, stolen firearm and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine.
43-year-old Dahu Joseph of Leyfred Terrace in Springfield was then placed under arrest and was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm without an ID
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense)
- Receiving stolen property - less than $1,200
- Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime
- Possession of ammo without an ID
Further details regarding the investigation have not yet been released.
Joseph is expected to appear in court for his arraignment within the coming days.
