Springfield man arrested on illegal gun charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after police say he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large quantity of ammunition.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield detectives had received information regarding an individual on Orleans Avenue that was in the possession of a firearm.
Officials investigated the report around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 23.
As soon as officers arrived on scene, the suspect in question, later identified as 34-year-old Darin Smith of Springfield, was seen running into a home.
Officials immediately went in after Smith and were able to apprehend him as he was attempting to exit the residence.
A search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of a, what was described as, large amount of ammunition.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Smith had attempted to conceal a loaded firearm in a cabinet inside the residence as he was attempting to elude police.
Smith was charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded high capacity firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity firearm
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
- Possession of a firearm with one prior violent/drug crime
- Improper storage of a high capacity firearm
He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment within the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.