Springfield man arrested on kidnapping, attempted murder charges following vehicle pursuit.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping, following a vehicle pursuit Friday afternoon.
According to Lt. Tom Ryan of Mass State Police, Trooper Chad Smith stopped a 2018 Honda Accord on the Mass Pike in Westfield around 3:00 p.m. for a marked lanes violation he witnessed on the Mass Pike in Chicopee.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 23-year-old Tahj McCormick of Springfield, provided Trooper Smith with a false name and then sped off.
Trooper Smith, and eventually other State Police vehicles, immediately took off after the Accord.
McCormick got off at the Exit 3 ramp in West Springfield and jumped over the curb in an effort to change direction on the Mass Pike.
While the vehicle was in the median, the passenger, an unidentified woman, exited the vehicle while it was moving and was dragged a short distance.
Lt. Ryan stated that she was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital with minor injuries.
During that time, the Accord popped two tires and was now traveling on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike with two flat tires at over 90 m.p.h.
The Accord then hopped off the Exit 4 ramp in Westfield before then proceeding to crash into the guardrail.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot, but, according to Lt. Ryan, was captured by State Police less than five minutes after he exited the vehicle.
McCormick was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital under supervision of Mass State Police where he was treated for minor injuries.
He was then taken to the State Police barracks in Westfield for booking later that same day.
McCormick is facing several charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, OUI of drugs and resisting arrest.
He is currently being held at the State Police barracks in Westfield without the right to bail before being taken to the Ludlow House of Corrections pending his arraignment in Chicopee District Court, which is scheduled to take place on Monday.
