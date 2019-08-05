Springfield man arrested on OUI charge for the fourth time.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was taken into custody Friday evening following a traffic stop on Fuller Street.
According to Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department, an officer pulled a vehicle on Fuller Street by West Avenue around 6:00 p.m. after witnessing the vehicle cross over the double-solid, yellow lines multiple times, nearly striking several vehicles.
Valadas stated that the operators in the opposite lane were forced to swerve in order to avoid a collision with the vehicle.
While speaking with the operator, who was later identified as 43-year-old Armando Mazariegos Lopez of Springfield, the Ludlow Police officer suspected that the driver had provided him with a false name.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Lopez did in fact provide police with a false name, and was also in the possession of, what is believed to be, a fraudulent social security card and a fraudulent U.S. resident alien ID.
Officials also determined that Lopez was driving a vehicle, a green, 1196 Chevy van, that was not registered in his name, and was also found to be under the influence of alcohol after taking a field sobriety test.
Lopez was then taken into custody and taken to the Ludlow Police Department for booking, where he was held on $2,500 cash bail.
He was then taken to the Hampden County Correctional Center, where he was held until his arraignment on Monday.
Lopez was charged with the following:
- OUI liquor - fourth offense (felony)
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense)
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- Arrestee furnish false ID information to law enforcement
