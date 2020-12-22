SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing Firearms charges in Springfield and murder charges in Georgia.
Springfield Police Narcotics Unit arrested Darius Parker, 31, of Springfield on Friday at the intersection of Prospect St. and Narragansett St.
Narcotics detectives received information Parker was in the city of Crystal Ave. He had two default warrants out on him from gun charges in 2017. Detectives also found he had open charges in Georgia for two counts of murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Parker was released on bond and was supposed to remain on house arrest in Georgia.
Detectives observed Parker get into a car and drive away. They were aware he did not have a valid driver’s license. Officers conducted a traffic stop when Parker then put his car in reverse and crashed into an unmarked police car.
Detectives took Parker into custody. They seized 11.5 grams of crack cocaine and two pills of Alprazolam.
Parker is charged with:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked License
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession of a Class E Drug
- Default Warrant
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Receiving Stolen Property More than $1200
