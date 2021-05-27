WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been taken into custody on a warrant following an Armed Robbery at the Stop & Shop Plaza in West Springfield, police say.
Jose Rivera has been identified as a suspect in the case. He was taken into custody Thursday by members of the US Marshalls Task Force and the Mass. State Police.
"The Armed Robbery warrant was issued out of Hampden County District Court, following a lengthy investigation...," West Springfield police report.
They say on April 8th of this year, Rivera and another suspect stole cash from an individual by threatening him with a handgun and "firing it into the floor of the victim's work vehicle."
At the time, police say the victim was doing property maintenance work with his employees at the Stop & Shop Plaza on Riverdale Street.
Additionally, the West Springfield Police Department says investigators believe the suspects had inside knowledge of the victim and his business operations.
Rivera has been charged with Armed Robbery while Masked, Accessory After the Fact.
He is also facing narcotics distribution charges (heroin and cocaine).
Police say he had been released from jail on the narcotics distribution charges due to Covid-19.
Authorities continue to investigate this robbery and further arrests are expected.
