Springfield man arrested on warrants after vehicle went down Wilbraham embankment.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a Springfield man Thursday morning after finding out that he had active warrants out for his arrest.
Wilbraham Police tell us that officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Glendale and Monson Roads around 8:30 Thursday morning.
Arriving officers located a vehicle that had gone down an embankment.
It was later determined that the vehicle had blown through a stop sign earlier.
Upon speaking with the operator, later identified as 33-year-old Springfield resident Michael Fusco, it was determined that not only did he have five active warrants out for his arrest, but was also driving with a revoked license.
He was then placed under arrest and taken to the Wilbraham Police Department for booking.
Fusco was expected to be arraigned in court later that day.
