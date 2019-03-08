SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man, whom authorities allege failed to register as a sex offender, is facing federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said 48-year-old Ruben Pagan was charged Thursday with one count of failing to register.
Between October 2017 and March 2018, Pagan allegedly engaged in interstate travel and failed to register as a sex offender, as required by law.
Federal prosecutors added that Pagan is currently in state custody on unrelated charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.