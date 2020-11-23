SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was in court Monday where he was charged in the murders of two western mass residents in Connecticut.
It took police four months to gather enough evidence to make an arrest.
Springfield resident Gregory Crichlow appeared in court on Monday.
He is facing two murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hicks from Chicopee and Gregory Scott from Springfield.
The shooting happened on August 2 in Manchester, Connecticut, during a car meet up that started in Springfield.
Police say Crichlow walked up to the Jeep Scott, Hicks, and another person were in and started shooting.
Since then Connecticut State Police have been collecting evidence, using search warrants to gain access to Facebook messages and surveillance video that would ultimately connect Crichlow to the crime.
The arrest warrant application details the four-month-long investigation.
It highlights the gang feud between Crichlow and Scott and
Hicks as an innocent victim.
As far back as April, the warrant details a Facebook message where the victim Scott talked about trying to shoot Crichlow, saying, “God sent you an angel."
The day before the shooting, a woman sent Crichlow a message saying,
"a n----- is live at the races so be careful not to be seen on nobody's live so they know what car you in."
Detectives believe this message shows that Crichlow was looking for Scott.
Investigators also recovered surveillance video of the truck Crichlow was in with three other people at the Pride gas station on East Columbus Avenue.
Investigators painted a chilling picture in the warrant, stating video evidence shows Crichlow pulled up to the adjacent gas pump where Scott and the others were parked before the shooting.
After the shooting, investigators recovered this message between Crichlow and a friend, “you good?”
“Yea he in bed.” Investigators said this most likely is referring to Scott being dead.
Crichlow was arrested a month later.
According to Springfield District Court documents, he was arraigned on September 9 with 21 counts, including firearm and drug charges.
Crichlow is expected to be back in court on December 22. That's the same day Hicks would have turned 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.