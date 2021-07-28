ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man, who once lived in Athol, is facing over two dozen charges following a lengthy investigation.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 48-year-old Jose Oquendo was arrested Monday by Athol Police after a nine month investigation into the alleged sexual assault of two children.
The incidents reportedly occurred in Phillipston and Athol between 2013 and 2020.
Oquendo was arraigned Tuesday in Orange District Court on several charges including:
- Indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 (seven counts)
- Indecent assault and battery on a child over 14 (seven counts)
- Rape (four counts)
- Aggravated rape of a child (four counts)
- Rape of a child with force (four counts)
- Aggravated rape of a child, aggravated by age difference (one count)
- Posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act (one count)
Oquendo pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and bail was set at $100,000. Should he post bail, he will have release conditions that he must regularly report to probation, have no contact with children under 16 years old, stay away from the alleged victims in the case, and wear an electronic monitoring device.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for August 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.