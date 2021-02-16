WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
West Springfield Police arrested a man Monday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
On Monday around 7:44 p.m., officers responded to the Quality Inn on Riverdale Street for a report of a fight in progress.
Before arriving on scene officers were notified one person involved was suffering a stab wound. Officers located the victim in a room, who has suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to the torso.
Officers learned the suspect had fled the building, but then returned to the hotel lobby where he was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for booking.
Carlos Phabian Lebron, 30, of Springfield was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
The victim was transported to the hospital, treated, and released.
