Springfield man charged with OUI after leading police on brief chase, crashing vehicle.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a brief chase through the city of Chicopee.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 1:45 a.m., Trooper Connor DeVivo and his Field Training Officer, Trooper Kaleshia Estabrook, were on patrol on Rt. 391 in Chicopee when they observed a Honda Accord driving without at least one working headlight.
Officials sounded their lights and attempted to pull the Accord over, but the operator refused.
We're told the Accord got off the highway and onto Center Street.
However, they had lost sight of the vehicle they were pursuing and began combing the area.
Shortly after they began their search, State Police found that the vehicle had crashed in the Memorial Square Rotary at the intersection of Main and Plainfield Streets in Springfield, but the driver was nowhere to be found.
Trooper Kurt D'Angelo and his K9, Kody, were called in to help officials locate the driver of the Accord.
K9 Kody was able to lead officials two blocks away from where the vehicle had crashed.
There, they were able to locate an individual that fit the description of the person they were looking for.
Further investigation revealed that the individual they had located, later identified as 27-year-old Springfield resident Alexi Heredia-Arroyo, was indeed the operator of the vehicle and was then placed under arrest.
Heredia-Arroyo was taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking before being transported to Springfield District Court where he was arraigned Wednesday morning on the following charges:
- Failure to stop for police
- Operating under the influence of drugs
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Leaving the scene of a property damage crash
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Lights violation
- Marked lanes violation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.