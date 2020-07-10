SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield male was indicted yesterday with racketeering offenses related to prostitution.
59-year-old Kevin Smoot was arrested on June 26 and was charged by complaint and detained since his arrest.
He's indictments included on one count of conspiracy to use a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offenses and over seven counts of use of the facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offense.
This indictment is related to a series of incidents that occurred between February 2019 and June 2020, when Smoot conspired with other individuals to promote commercial sex involving several women.
He also supposedly promoted prostitution by providing a residential location for commercial sex acts between female sex workers and male customers while taking money from these customers, and further benefiting from the proceeds of these sex acts that were performed by these sex workers.
The United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling released these charges to Western Mass News and also included these offenses provide for a sentence up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and over a $250,000 fine.
Officials said if any members of the public have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call (617) 748-3274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.