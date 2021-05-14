LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s shock in Ludlow after a car crashed into a historic war memorial and toppled it to the ground.
At the intersection of Church and Center Streets, police said a driver from Springfield came through Thursday and collided with the 150-year-old monument, which is now laying the ground.
“My husband and I were watching the news and heard a huge thud, so I ran outside and saw the car in the middle of the monument,” said Diane Walton of Ludlow.
Walton lives near the scene of the now remnants of the Ludlow Civil War Soldiers Monument, built in 1867 to honor the 16 town residents who lost their lives in the battle.
On Thursday, around dinnertime, police said a car driven by 37-year-old Cyrus Jones of Springfield hit it.
“This vehicle had crashed directly into the memorial, toppling it,” said Ludlow Police Lt. Mike Brennan.
Locals with family ties to the soldiers on the monument came to the scene to investigate for themselves.
“This happens to be a monument that has the name of a cousin of mine…and when I saw this…it just tears me up to see these things happen,” said professional genealogist Dave Robison.
It's also a tough sight for Eric Segundo, the director of veterans’ services in Ludlow.
“This is heartbreaking for a lot of us that have been working here in town to restore a lot of the veterans’ monuments,” Segundo explained.
However, we're told plans are underway to make repairs, but it will not be cheap.
“This is probably running in the $40,000 range to get this repaired and replaced and done right,” Segundo noted.
Segundo promised it will be back up.
“Again, this is just disheartening, but we’re going to rebuild,” Segundo said.
We're told the driver has been cited on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and marked lanes violation.
You can CLICK HERE for more information on the status of the monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.