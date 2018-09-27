NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man convicted of rape was sentenced to prison by a Hampshire County judge on Wednesday.
Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said 28-year-old Alberto Sanchez will serve 5 to 7 years in state prison.
Sanchez was charged with one count of rape stemming from an incident where he assaulted a female acquaintance in his Amherst apartment in May 2016, according to Carey.
Carey noted the incident was investigated by members of the Amherst Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Suhl.
