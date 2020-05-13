SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Springfield man is facing 10 felony charges after threatening officers and barricading himself inside a home Tuesday night, police said.
Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Springfield Police Officers responded to a home on Beaumont Street for a disturbance, police said.
Officers were told about a physical fight, and a man later identified as 23-year-old Kenneth Latino threatened to shoot the victims, police said.
When officers arrived, Latino ran into the home and barricaded himself inside, police said, and the victims were outside.
Officers then heard Latino breaking several items inside, police said.
Officers entered the home and saw an empty handgun case on the ground, police said.
At this point, officers believed Latino could have been armed, so officers cleared the first and second floors and believed. Latino had barricaded himself in the attic, police said.
Officers saw an open rifle case with what appeared to be a BB gun in it on the second floor, police said.
They then attempted to convince Latino to come downstairs willingly, but when officers forced open the door to the attic, Latino began throwing items at the officers on the stairs hitting several of them, police said.
While officers attempted to communicate with the suspect, Latino threatened to “put two in your chest” if the officer came upstairs, police said.
At this point, Sgt. Edward Kalish began speaking with Latino who repeatedly threatened to shoot officers both inside and outside the home with a handgun and a long gun he alleged to have with him in the attic., police said.
Sgt. Kalish then convinced Latino to come downstairs. He initially complied, but then attempted to retreat back to the attic, police said. Officers were then able to handcuff Latino while he resisted arrest, police said.
No firearms were found, but this exemplifies restraint by the officers involved who put themselves in a dangerous situation and were able to take Latino into custody without anyone being injured, police said.
Latino was charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.