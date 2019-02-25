WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a weekend investigation on Ohio Avenue in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, several 911 calls came in reporting a disturbance, shots fired, and an active shooter along the 100 block of Ohio Avenue.
Once on-scene, police arrested John LaRace of Springfield behind an Ohio Avenue home.
Local and state police began an investigation and found that LaRace was allegedly involved in four separate crimes with four separate sets of victims.
In the first incident, police allege that LaRace, while masked, went to one home and attacked a resident at his back door, pistol whipped him twice, and tried to get into the home and steal his car.
"At this time this incident appears to be the intended target, however due to the crimes failure Mr. LaRace moved on," police explained.
LaRace then allegedly confronted two neighbors, who were driving down the street, and raised his firearm and threatened them in what police described as an attempted carjacking. The victims were able to drive away while keeping LaRace in sight and calling 911.
The third incident reportedly involved LaRace threatening two neighbors who were driving into their driveway with a firearm and attempting another carjacking. Those victims put the car into reverse as LaRace held onto one of the vehicle's doors. He fell into the street, then fled to the back of that residence where he was eventually arrested.
Police then allege that LaRace broke the back window to the home and forced his way inside while armed with the handgun. He then encountered the homeowner, who fought with LaRace and was able to physically force him back outside.
"LaRace falls down the rear stairs, where he is apprehended by WSPD Officers," police explained.
Investigators recovered a 9-millimeter handgun with a spent shell casing inside, as well as a broken clip and items consistent with being used to bind someone.
LaRace, who was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the alleged crimes, is facing several charges including:
- Armed assault to rob
- Attempt to commit a crime (armed robbery while masked)
- Armed home invasion
- Carjacking while armed with a firearm
- Two counts - assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (firearm)
- Four counts - assault by means of a dangerous weapon (firearm)
- Assault and battery
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number in commission of felony
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
- Two counts - malicious destruction of property
West Springfield Police are thanking Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police for their quick response for assistance and mutual aid.
"Thanks to the quick thinking and vigilant residents of Ohio Ave and the overall response of law enforcement, this potentially tragic incident ended with the suspect in custody and residents only suffering minor physical injuries," police said.
Police noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
