SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest in connection with a murder earlier this month in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 37-year-old Leigh LaVallee of Springfield will be facing several charges in relation to the murder of Johnathan Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was shot on Longhill Street on August 7 and later died of his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.
Walsh said that LaVallee is already in custody in Delaware after being arrested on Wednesday, August 14 in New Castle, DE.
"Mr. LaVallee was driving a car stolen out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when Troopers pulled him over. An adult female passenger was in his car and being held against her will. Mr. LaVallee also gave Delaware State Troopers a fake name," Walsh explained.
LaVallee has been charged by Delaware authorities with second degree forgery, receiving stolen property over $1,200, criminal impersonation to obtain benefit or defraud, and driving without a valid license.
The Springfield Police investigation into the Longhill Street incident reportedly first resulted in a warrant for LaVallee on kidnapping charges.
After the arrest in Delaware, a warrant on murder charges was issued on August 16.
Once extradited back to Springfield, LaVallee will face charges including:
- Murder
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Home invasion
- Kidnapping (firearm-armed)
LaVallee has been arraigned in Delaware and remains held pending rendition back to Massachusetts.
