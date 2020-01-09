GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing several charges following a traffic stop last night in Greenfield.
Greenfield Police said that shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer on-patrol ran a registration check on a vehicle with a Pennsylvania license plate and found that the vehicle was appeared to be a rental car that was unregistered.
The vehicle was pulled over and the driver, identified by police as 29-year-old Andre Yarns of Springfield, provided a North Carolina driver's license.
"Mr. Yarns exhibited behaviors and gave inconsistent statements which raised further suspicion," police said in a statement.
Another officer arrived on-scene and, based on further investigation, Yarns was placed under arrest for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
While searching Yarns during the arrest, police reportedly found a large amount of suspected "crack" cocaine on his body.
Two cell phones and nearly $4,000 in cash was also found in the vehicle, according to police.
In addition to unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, Yarns has been charged with unregistered motor vehicle, impeded operation of a motor vehicle, and trafficking in cocaine (18-36 grams).
Bail was set at $5,000 and arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Greenfield District Court.
