SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in drug sales and trafficking in Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that following an "lengthy investigation" into heroin sales and trafficking in the city, members of the D.A.'s narcotics task force then conducted an investigation into heroin sales out of a Benton Street apartment.
A search warrant was granted and on Wednesday, task force members, along with members of the Springfield Police narcotics unit, went into that apartment.
John Rivera, 26, was placed under arrest.
Leydon noted that during the search, investigators seized 257 bags of heroin, 19 grams of suspected cocaine, eight-and-a-half boxes of suboxone strips, an unloaded handgun with a magazine containing seven rounds, and $995 in cash.
Rivera has been charged with:
- Possession of a Class A drug (heroin) with intent to distribute
- Trafficking cocaine 18-36 grams
- Possession of a firearm without a permit
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Illegal possession of Class B drug (suboxone)
Rivera was arraigned Wednesday in district court. Prosecutors asked for bail set at $25,000, but it was ultimately set at $5,000 cash bail. His next court date is May 23.
