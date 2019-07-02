SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a Springfield man on an extortion charge
The U.S. Attorney's office said that according to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Anthony Scibelli collected on a line of credit that had been extended to a victim in 2019.
"It is alleged that on June 19, 2019, Scibelli threatened and beat the victim for failing to make the monthly $1300 payment. The beating occurred in front of four plain clothed members of law enforcement," the U.S. Attorney's added in a statement.
Prosecutors allege that during the incident, Scibelli threatened that the victim have all the money on the first of the month.
Scibelli is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Springfield on one count of collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means on Tuesday.
