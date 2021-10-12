HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested in Holyoke early Saturday morning.
At approximately 2:20 a.m. the Holyoke Police Department received several calls for shots fired on Walnut Street.
A citizen described 2 males and that one was shooting a gun in the air. Dispatch directed officers to Elm Street.
Two individuals were located and identified as Cordis Bean and Christopher Burnham.
Burnham, 44, of Springfield fled the scene and was later located with a firearm.
Burcham is charged with:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license 2nd offense
- In possession of a firearm with a defaced number
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Discharge of a firearm within 500ft of a building
