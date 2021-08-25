SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing ghost-gun charges, after being stopped in Chicopee for an expired registration.
Massachusetts State Police pulled over 29-year-old Christian Avila just before midnight Tuesday night recovering four ghost guns, seven bottles of prescription drugs, and more than $4,000 in cash. Avila was booked in the Westfield barracks, and bail was set at $10,000.
Avila was charged with:
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle in Construction Zone;
- Marked Lanes Violation;
- Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle;
- Possession of a Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute;
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device;
- Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, four counts;
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm, four counts;
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm, four counts;
- Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon in Commission of a Felony; and
- Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, three counts.
