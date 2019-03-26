SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing over a dozen charges after his arrest late last week.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that last Thursday, the website photobucket.com contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploaded images depicting child pornography and the sexual assault of a child.
That report was immediately relayed to troopers assigned to D.A.'s office for investigation.
Authorities were reportedly able to quickly identify the suspect as 24-year-old Christean Velazquez of Springfield and on Friday, he was arrested at his place of employment.
Several charges have made against Velazquez, including:
- Indecent assault and battery of child under 14 years (two counts)
- Dissemination of sexually explicit visual materials depicting children (four counts)
- Possession of visual materials of child sexual conduct (four counts)
- Knowingly permitting a child to engage in sexual conduct for reproduction of visual material (four counts)
Velazquez was arraigned on Monday and is being held on $75,000 cash bail. If he does post bail, he will have conditions including wearing a GPS monitoring device, be subject to a curfew, and stay away and have no contact with the victim.
"The child depicted in the photos was located and determined to be safe and staying with relatives. A referral has been made with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
Another court date has been scheduled for April 2.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
