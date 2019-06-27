SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federal authorities have charged a Springfield man with sex trafficking.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 48-year-old William Coleman of Springfield is facing charges of nine counts of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Prosecutors allege that, according to the court documents, Coleman ran a prostitution business - which covered the greater Springfield and Hartford areas, as well as other parts of Connecticut - and used violence and the drug addictions of female victims to allegedly coerce them into engaging in commercial sexual acts with customers. He also allegedly used websites to post prostitution ads for those working for him.
"The women were typically required to turn over all of their earnings to Coleman, while being subject to his tight control over their daily lives. Most of the women were not allowed to keep any of the money they earned, and they were only allowed to obtain the drugs they were addicted to from Coleman," the U.S. Attorney's office noted in a statement.
Those who didn't engage in prostitution for Coleman, or who did not follow his rules, were reportedly physically assaulted and subject to withholding of drugs and sexual violence.
Coleman, who was arrested in December 2018, remains in custody.
