SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Springfield man was arrested on various firearms and drug charges.
Around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Springfield Narcotics Detectives arrested Israel Aponte, 35, of Springfield.
Springfield Police recovered over 900 bags of heroin and an illegal firearm during the arrest in Indian Orchard Wednesday morning.
Officials said they've been monitoring his Daniel Street home as part of a heroin distribution investigation for the past few weeks.
They also recovered over 140 packets of suboxone, 49 rounds of ammunition, and over $1,800.
Aponte is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Trafficking of a Class A Drug 18-36 Grams (Heroin)
- Trafficking of a Class B Drug 18-36 Grams (Cocaine)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)
