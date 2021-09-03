SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been convicted in the connection with a deadly 2018 shooting.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's Office, said that a jury found Luis Gomez guilty on a first degree murder charge.

The charge stems from a November 2018 homicide on Waltham Street in Springfield that resulted in the death of Jesus Flores.

Investigators were able to identify Gomez as a suspect and he was found in New Britain, CT in January 2019.

“I am appreciative of all the tireless work by investigators and my prosecutors in bringing justice to Mr. Flores’s family. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department along with Assistant District Attorney Paul Caccaviello, for their work on this case in order to achieve a just verdict for a most serious crime," said Hamdpen D.A. Anthony Gulluni in a statement.

Gomez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.