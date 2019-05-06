LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man released after 30 years in jail on a rape conviction, is set to be arraigned today on new rape charges in Salem.
50-year-old George Perrot stands accused of raping a woman on a sidewalk in Lawrence while she was unconscious. The incident is alleged to have happened on January 4th.
Perrot is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Essex County Superior Court following a grand jury's decision to indict him.
He has been charged with Rape, Resisting Arrest, and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.
Perrot was first charged with raping a 78-year-old Springfield woman in 1985. He was 17-years-old at the time.
Following his conviction on that case he was in jail for decades until 2016 when a judge granted him a new trial and he was freed.
However, in 2017, prosecutors said that justice would be best served by terminating further prosecution.
Now, he's expected back in court today on the alleged rape that happened in Lawrence.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow his arraignment today. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest developments.
