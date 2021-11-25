A community campaign started by a Springfield man helped provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
The Giving Thanks Community Dinner offered meals at three different locations. The organizer, and the volunteers stopped at Myrtle Street Park, Mason Square, and Friends of the Homeless to spread Thanksgiving joy.
They arrived in a U-Haul outside of Friends of the Homeless and gave out Thanksgiving goodies, including cakes. Some of the food served Thursday was from local Black-owned businesses. and organizer Ralpheal Desir was pleased with the turnout.
"The outcome has been amazing, beautiful. The best part about it is I got people from my city to actually help me and volunteer," said Desir. “Three different locations. I didn't think it was possible. Was I tired? Very tired."
The food distribution began at 11:00 a.m. and ended at 5:00 p.m.
