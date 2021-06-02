SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim found in Springfield by officers called to a shooting on Lionel Benoit Road, has been identified.
Abushante Jennings, a city resident, was 37-years-old.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office identified him on Wednesday.
Jennings was found by officers on Saturday, May 29th in the early morning hours on Bertil Hammarlof Road.
Initially police responded to Lionel Benoit Rd. on a shots fired call. This was around 4:10 a.m. Saturday.
We're told after officers found Jennings, he was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he passed away a short time later from his injuries.
No arrests have been announced yet on this case.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office says this is an on-going homicide investigation. The Springfield Police Department is also investigating.
